Glendale PD searching for missing 10-year-old girl

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen in the area of 67th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials say Hayley Lopez was last seen at around 4 p.m. Saturday wearing a pink shirt, red pajama pants and glasses. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female who is 4'10" with red hair and brown eyes.

Police say this is not normal behavior for Lopez.

Anyone with information on Lopez's whereabouts is asked to contact the department's non-emergency line at 623-930-3000.