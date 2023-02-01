Glendale PD searching for assault suspect in Circle K robbery

GLENDALE, AZ — Authorities are asking for help identifying an assault suspect that happened during a Circle K robbery.

Just before 3 a.m. on December 18, Glendale Police Department officers responded to a call for a robbery at the convenience store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

During an investigation, detectives learned a man was attempting to obtain alcohol after the legally mandated time. He was reportedly asked to leave by a worker and then proceeded to choke the worker multiple times.

Glendale PD searching for robbery suspect

The worker suffered multiple injuries including broken bones, according to Glendale PD.

Police say the man then went to the cooler where he grabbed alcohol and then left the store without purchasing it.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair.

He was seen driving a silver, four-door, Mercedes Benz.

Glendale Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating this offense and are asking for the public’s help in identifying any suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.