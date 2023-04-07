Glendale PD: One person shot at strip mall near 67th and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall late Thursday night.
The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues.
Police say one person was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
ABC15 crews at the scene saw a large police presence outside of a smoke shop, evidence markers, and what appeared to be multiple weapons.
The investigation is ongoing.
It’s not clear whether anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this shooting.