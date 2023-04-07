Watch Now
Glendale PD: One person shot at strip mall near 67th and Glendale avenues

The investigation is ongoing
Posted at 4:41 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:48:38-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. near 67th and Glendale avenues.

Police say one person was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw a large police presence outside of a smoke shop, evidence markers, and what appeared to be multiple weapons.

Smoke shop shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

It’s not clear whether anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this shooting.

