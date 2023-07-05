Glendale PD: Man with rifle barricaded inside apartment near 63rd Ave and Olive

PHOENIX — Everyone is urged to avoid the area of 63rd and Olive avenues while police investigate an incident.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Glendale Police Department officers responded to the area for reports of a male firing a rifle.

When officers arrived they located the male and saw him holding a rifle. The male was able to barricade himself inside an apartment to avoid arrest.

Police say it's an active investigation and everyone should stay away from the area for their own safety.

No other details have been released.