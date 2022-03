GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are investigating after a body was found in a canal near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of a person in the water.

When they arrived they located a person who was dead in the canal.

Crews are working to remove the body which will include a dive team.

Once the body is pulled out police will work to identify the person and investigate a cause of death.

No further details have been released.