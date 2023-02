GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a 4-year-old who was found crossing 59th Avenue at Alice Avenue.

The child is verbal, but does not answer questions "appropriately" and is possibly on the autism spectrum, according to police.

Officials say attempts to contact the child's family in the area have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call 623-930-3000.