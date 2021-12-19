Glendale PD: 1 shot near Fry's gas station at 43rd Ave and Bethany Home Rd

GLENDALE, AZ — One person is at a hospital after a shooting near a Fry's gas station in Glendale.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, Glendale police were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene they learned both a victim and suspect ran away from the area. They were located a short time later at a nearby apartment complex.

One male was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

During the initial investigation police say the "victim" shot at another vehicle inside the apartment complex. It's unclear if anybody was hurt.

