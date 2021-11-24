Glendale officer hospitalized after a scuffle while responding to house fire

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale police officer has been hospitalized after being cut by a man while responding to a house fire Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a house fire near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 5:30 p.m.

While on scene, a person associated with the home attempted to go back into the house. When an officer attempted to stop the man, the man allegedly began stabbing himself. Police say the man also put the knife to the officer's throat at one point and the officer was cut.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other man involved was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters say this began as an attic fire that was quickly extinguished. According to police, the fire is being investigated as arson.

No other details have been released at this time.