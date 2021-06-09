Glendale man accused of tying up stepson with ropes, physically assaulting him

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale man is facing felony charges for allegedly tying up his stepson with ropes and physically assaulting him.

Police say on Tuesday, the 14-year-old boy ran to his neighbor's house near 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road asking for help, saying his stepfather, 37-year-old Mto Assa, had tied his hands behind his back, bound his ankles, and then connected the ropes together.

The boy said he was then struck and physically assaulted by his stepfather. He said his younger sister was able to free one of his feet so he could run for help. The teen said his sister tried to release his wrists, but the ropes were too tight for her to untie. The neighbors told police they cut the ropes from the boy's wrists while waiting for officers to arrive.

Officials say the boy's mother filed a police report on the teen as a runaway. The boy had returned home and said during the assault his stepfather told him he would keep him tied up for the next year.

Police say Assa admitted to detectives that he tied the boy up, but denied any assault occurred. Officials say medical records indicate the boy's injuries are consistent with the allegations made by the teen.

Authorities say Assa was arrested and is facing felony charges of child abuse, aggravated assault, and unlawful imprisonment.

