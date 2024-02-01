Glendale man accused of shooting, killing father during argument

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his father during an argument Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a home near 43rd and Northern avenues around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute. While officers were en route, they learned that the dispute had escalated to a shooting.

A man was found at the home with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the victim was visiting from out of town at the time and was staying with his 36-year-old son and his family.

An argument between the father and son turned physical, and the son reportedly got a gun from his bedroom and shot his father multiple times. Police say he then asked his wife to call the police.

The son was arrested on first-degree murder and weapons misconduct charges.