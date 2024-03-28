Glendale makes changes to residential complaint-filing process

GLENDALE, AZ — Do you have a problem with your neighbor's parked cars, an eyesore, or a code violation? You won't be able to complain to the city as often as you previously could after a new rule change in Glendale.

Residents used to be able to file five complaints a week, but it has now been limited to two times a week.

The change also limits complaints by distance – you won't be able to file a complaint about a property more than one mile from your home.

Glendale's rule change took effect this month, but there are exceptions to complaints involving health and safety hazards.

