Glendale firefighter hospitalized amid large house fire near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

One firefighter was taken to a hospital for evalution amid a house fire in Glendale near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 01, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — A firefighter was taken to a hospital after fighting a large fire that broke out at a home in Glendale early Thursday morning.

Glendale Fire Department officials say the fire broke out at a home near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. When crews arrived, the home was already heavily consumed by flames.

Video from a passerby showed the massive blaze with multiple audible explosions.

One firefighter had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Four adults were said to have lived in the home and all escaped the fire without injury, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

