GLENDALE, AZ - A 2-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after she was pulled from a Glendale pool.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after receiving reports of a child found in a poo by her family.

A Glendale Fire spokesperson said the child was unresponsive but her current condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say a fence was around the pool but an investigation is ongoing at this time.

