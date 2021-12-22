Glendale FD rallies around family that lost their home in a fire days before Christmas

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale family's home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, and now firefighters hope the community will help get them back on their feet.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, firefighters responded to the apartment fire near 63rd and Maryland avenues and found the unit fully engulfed in flames.

One person was home at the time of the fire and made it out safely. However, firefighters say the family lost everything except the clothes on their backs in the fire.

The family has three children; two months old, four years old, and seven years old.

After the fire was out, Glendale firefighters and Glendale Firefighter Charities worked together to give the family some toys, diapers, and a small amount of money.

"Being a mom and knowing there are still good people out there, that are willing to take from their own home to give to us, it just means a lot," says Asia Rascon, impacted by the fire.

With Christmas only a few days away, the fire department says the family needs more help to get back on their feet and has set up a GoFundMe account for the public to donate to if anyone feels inclined.

"When Asia walked up with her daughter on her hip, I was looking at them and they were both crying. She said to me, 'my toys burned up in the fire.' It was just immediate - I have to do something," says Captain Ashley Losch, with the Glendale Fire Department.

"Their happiness is my priority. So just to know that, you know, somebody else was able to put a smile on their face... knowing that they obviously know what's going on… it just, it just means the world to me," says Rascon.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.