Glendale city council passed law banning panhandling

Repeat offenders will be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor under the law
The City of Mesa is working to reduce panhandling, encourage donating to services that help the homeless instead.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:43:11-04

GLENDALE, AZ — Panhandling is being outlawed in Glendale.

The Glendale City Council passed the ordinance outlawing panhandling Tuesday.

Under the law, panhandling will not be allowed:

  • in an aggressive manner in any public area.
  • in any public transportation vehicle or stop
  • within 50 feet of the entrance or exit of a financial institution, check-cashing business, or ATM.
  • on private property if the owner, tenant, or occupant has asked the person not to solicit or has a sign posted saying that solicitations aren't welcome.
  • within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of any business or private establishment.
  • from any motorist in traffic on a public street or stopped at a stoplight or stop sign.

The first violation of the law will result in a civil violation. Repeat offenses within a 12-month period will result in a Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

Glendale isn't the first Valley city to take aim at curbing panhandling.

The city of Mesa launched a program late last year that included putting signs at several intersections asking motorists to donate to social services that help people facing homelessness.

