Glendale city council passed law banning panhandling

GLENDALE, AZ — Panhandling is being outlawed in Glendale.

The Glendale City Council passed the ordinance outlawing panhandling Tuesday.

Under the law, panhandling will not be allowed:

in an aggressive manner in any public area.

in any public transportation vehicle or stop

within 50 feet of the entrance or exit of a financial institution, check-cashing business, or ATM.

on private property if the owner, tenant, or occupant has asked the person not to solicit or has a sign posted saying that solicitations aren't welcome.

within 25 feet of the entrance or exit of any business or private establishment.

from any motorist in traffic on a public street or stopped at a stoplight or stop sign.

The first violation of the law will result in a civil violation. Repeat offenses within a 12-month period will result in a Class 1 misdemeanor charge.

Glendale isn't the first Valley city to take aim at curbing panhandling.

The city of Mesa launched a program late last year that included putting signs at several intersections asking motorists to donate to social services that help people facing homelessness.