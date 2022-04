GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for 11- and 12-year-old brothers who were reported missing Thursday night.

Zigfried and Damarion Davis were last seen around 7 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Sierra Vista Drive, south of Glendale Avenue.

One was wearing no shirt, tan pants, and a red backpack. The other was wearing black shorts, black shoes, a green shirt, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 623-930-3000.