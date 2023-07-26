Watch Now
FULL VIDEO: Glendale police announce Alicia Navarro found safe in Montana

Glendale Police Department has announced that Alicia Navarro who is now 18 years old has been found and is alive. Police officials made the announcement Wednesday saying she was found in Montana.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 19:02:07-04

The Glendale Police Department announced on Wednesday that Alicia Navarro was found safe in Montana.

Officials say she turned up at a police station and identified herself as Alicia Navarro and asked for help getting herself off a missing persons list.

Navarro, who has autism, was 14 years old when she was reported missing by her family in 2019.

At the time, Navarro's mom Jessica Nunez said her daughter left behind a note saying she would be back. Nunez says she believed an online predator lured her daughter.

