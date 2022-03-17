Four suspects in custody after robbery at a Glendale Jared jewelry store

GLENDALE, AZ — Four suspects are in custody after an armed robbery at a Jared jewelry store in Glendale. Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. at the store near 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

When police arrived, four suspects were still in the store where at least one suspect believed to be armed with a gun was preventing employees and customers from leaving "by threat of violence."

ABC15

The four suspects eventually ran from the store on foot in different directions with cash and jewelry from the store.

All four suspects were eventually detained as officers had a perimeter set up in the area.

It’s unclear if all of the money or items that were taken from the store have been recovered or not.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.