First-alarm fire blaze sparks at home in Phoenix; multiple fire crews respond to scene

PHOENIX - Multiple fire departments came together Friday night to battle a first-alarm blaze in Phoenix.

Firefighters with the Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria Fire Departments responded to a home near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road just before 11 p.m.

According to a Phoenix Fire spokesperson, fire crews immediately conducted a "search and rescue" of the 7,000-square-foot home, however, due to the heavy flames, the roof started to collapse.

"It's a large enough home to where you could have half of that house burning for a little bit before you realize what's going on," a Phoenix Fire spokesperson said.

Firefighters began to battle the fire from outside as a result, officials said.

"They realized there was just fire basically everywhere," a fire spokesperson said. "It was in the garage and made its way into the attic space. We have a large tile roof that started coming in. The fire captain on scene made that determination that we needed to get defensive."

No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.