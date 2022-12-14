Fight turns into shooting during Rod Wave concert at Westgate Entertainment District

GLENDALE, AZ — Many concertgoers at Desert Diamond Arena evacuated the area after reports of a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District late Tuesday night.

Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., it was believed that shots were fired, leading many at the arena to leave during rapper Rod Wave's show.

Officers working at the event confirmed no shots were fired. However, shortly after, police say there were reports of a fight outside of the arena.

A 33-year-old man reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during an altercation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police learned the victim left the concert and bumped into another person, leading to an argument. A man involved in the argument reportedly left the area, came back, and shot the victim.

Police say the suspect is outstanding.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.