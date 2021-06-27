Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

FD: Man suffers 'severe lacerations' after glass falls on him inside Arrowhead Mall

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Arrowhead mall incident
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 20:35:55-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A man has been seriously injured after a glass pane broke and fell on him inside Arrowhead Mall Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department say they, along with Glendale firefighters responded to reports that glass fell on customers.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located a man who had severe lacerations after "a piece of laminated decorative glass spontaneously fell from the ceiling."

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

No other serious injuries were reported in this incident.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the glass to break and fall.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV