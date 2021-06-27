FD: Man suffers 'severe lacerations' after glass falls on him inside Arrowhead Mall

GLENDALE, AZ — A man has been seriously injured after a glass pane broke and fell on him inside Arrowhead Mall Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department say they, along with Glendale firefighters responded to reports that glass fell on customers.

When crews arrived on the scene, they located a man who had severe lacerations after "a piece of laminated decorative glass spontaneously fell from the ceiling."

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

No other serious injuries were reported in this incident.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the glass to break and fall.