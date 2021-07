GLENDALE, AZ — A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after nearly drowning in a pool in Glendale.

Glendale firefighters say they were called to a home near 67th Avenue and Cactus Road after a boy was found in a pool.

When crews arrived on the scene, the boy had a pulse but was struggling to breathe.

The boy was quickly administered advanced life support and transported to a hospital.

Details surrounding the incident and how long he was in the water is unknown.