Everyone's a winner at the Law Enforcement Torch Run Guardian Games

GLENDALE — The 5th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Guardian Games presented by Sanderson Ford were held at Westgate Entertainment District on Friday.

On April 7, Special Olympics Arizona athletes teamed up with law enforcement officers and sponsor participants like ABC15's Javier Soto to compete in different events like the Phoenix Suns Basketball Challenge, Arizona Coyotes Street Hockey, and iHeart Shazam.

All of the money raised at the event benefits Special Olympics Arizona.

If you'd like to donate too, you can do so here.

