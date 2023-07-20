Watch Now
Drone helps Glendale PD catch suspect during vehicle pursuit

A Glendale PD drone was used to help capture suspects involved in a police pursuit.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 20, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department is using drones to help catch people suspected of crimes.

On June 27, detectives responded to the Arrowhead Mall regarding a vehicle driving recklessly.

When officers located the vehicle, the driver failed to stop. This sparked a police pursuit of the suspected vehicle which was later determined to have been stolen. The police department used a drone to follow the vehicle, which was occupied by five juveniles.

At one point all five occupants jumped out and ran from the vehicle while the drone followed.

The driver ran into a nearby restaurant where officers were able to detain him. The other four occupants were also located and detained.

No other details have been released.

