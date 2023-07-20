Drone helps Glendale PD catch suspect during vehicle pursuit

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Police Department is using drones to help catch people suspected of crimes.

On June 27, detectives responded to the Arrowhead Mall regarding a vehicle driving recklessly.

(Watch the drone video in the player above)

When officers located the vehicle, the driver failed to stop. This sparked a police pursuit of the suspected vehicle which was later determined to have been stolen. The police department used a drone to follow the vehicle, which was occupied by five juveniles.

At one point all five occupants jumped out and ran from the vehicle while the drone followed.

The driver ran into a nearby restaurant where officers were able to detain him. The other four occupants were also located and detained.

No other details have been released.