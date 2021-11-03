Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Driver killed after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 and Cardinals Way

items.[0].videoTitle
A driver is dead after going the wrong-way on Loop 101 near Cardinals Way and hitting a semi truck head-on.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 07:55:39-04

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead after going the wrong way on Loop 101 in Glendale.

At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Arizona DPS troopers were alerted of a wrong-way driver entering southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Cardinals Way.

A short time later, 911 calls indicated there was crash involving a car and a semi truck.

When troopers arrived they learned a white Kia passenger car crashed head-on with the semi truck.

A single man was located inside the car and he had to be cut out from the vehicle by Phoenix firefighters. He taken to a hospital with severe injuries and later died, according to DPS.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

DPS believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV