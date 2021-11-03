Driver killed after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 and Cardinals Way

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is dead after going the wrong way on Loop 101 in Glendale.

At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Arizona DPS troopers were alerted of a wrong-way driver entering southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Cardinals Way.

A short time later, 911 calls indicated there was crash involving a car and a semi truck.

When troopers arrived they learned a white Kia passenger car crashed head-on with the semi truck.

A single man was located inside the car and he had to be cut out from the vehicle by Phoenix firefighters. He taken to a hospital with severe injuries and later died, according to DPS.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt.

DPS believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.