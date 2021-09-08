DPS: Wheelbarrow plays big role in crash along Loop 101

GLENDALE, AZ — The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a wheelbarrow that they say triggered a major crash on Loop 101 last month.

The department posted a photo on social media of the tool saying it had fallen off a vehicle, possibly a white truck, on southbound Loop 101 near Union Hills.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on August 29, 2021. Troopers are hoping anyone who saw the wheelbarrow fall off the truck, will contact their department at 602-223-2212.