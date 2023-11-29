Couple dead after apparent murder-suicide in Glendale

PHOENIX — Glendale police say a woman was reportedly shot and killed by her partner, who then took his own life in front of officers on Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to a home near 51st and Peoria avenues around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A 39-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim’s long-term partner, a 52-year-old man, left the home in his car after the shooting.

The suspect's car was found near 59th and Peoria avenues and police conducted a traffic stop. The driver got out of the car and turned a gun on himself. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

Investigators say a domestic dispute had occurred between the pair before the shooting occurred.

Three of the couple’s children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not physically hurt during the incident, police say.