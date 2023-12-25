Watch Now
Christmas morning fire severely damages Glendale fast food restaurant

The fire broke out just before 4:45 a.m. at Taco Mich, near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale fast food restaurant is severely damaged after an early Christmas morning fire.

Glendale fire officials say they were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:45 a.m. for the report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a kitchen fire at Taco Mich.

The restaurant reportedly suffered significant damage in the fire.

Three employees were working at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

