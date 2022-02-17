Child shot, killed during argument in Glendale overnight

GLENDALE, AZ — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during an apparent argument in the West Valley overnight.

According to Glendale police, the incident took place just after midnight near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officials initially responded to a shot-spotter call for a single gunshot in the area. After officers located a shell casing in the area, someone involved in the shooting called from a hospital.

An 8-year-old girl had reportedly been shot multiple times during the incident and was already at the hospital for treatment. The child later died from her injuries.

No others were injured.

According to preliminary information, four people were in the vehicle — a mother, her boyfriend, and two children. The boyfriend had reportedly gotten into an argument with someone else near the apartment complex and shots were fired at the family car when the mother was driving away.

Police say a sedan was involved, but a full suspect description is not currently available.

Multiple rounds were fired during the incident, and police are still investigating. Roads are closed in the area while officials continue to work the scene.