GLENDALE — One child is dead and another is in critical condition after being pulled from a swimming pool Friday evening near 83rd Avenue and Missouri.

Glendale Fire officials say the 3 and 4-year-old brothers were playing in the backyard when one of them fell into the swimming pool.

Investigators believe the second child went into the pool to save his brother.

When emergency crews arrived at the location, the parents were already performing CPR on the boys.

They were rushed to a hospital where one of them died. The other remains in critical condition, fire officials announced Saturday.

Officials say that there was not a fence around the pool.

This is the third time a child was pulled from a pool in the Valley Friday.