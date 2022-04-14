Watch
Car crashes into building, ruptured gas line catches fire near 67th Ave and Bethany Home Road

Posted at 10:31 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 01:57:54-04

GLENDALE — Glendale fire officials are investigating a fire caused by a vehicle that crashed into a building near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the crash ruptured a gas line that then ignited on impact.

Bystanders at the scene of the crash helped the driver of the vehicle out of the burning vehicle, according to Glendale fire officials.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Firefighters were able to get inside the building and make sure it was fully evacuated. The driver was the only person injured in this crash.

It is unknown currently if impairment or speed is a factor in the crash.

The area nearby is limited due to the gas leak.

The crash is currently under investigation.

