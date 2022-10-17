Watch Now
Businesses evacuated, neighborhood asked to shelter in place amid gas leak

Glendale Fire Department
Posted at 7:52 PM, Oct 16, 2022
Businesses were evacuated, several blocks were closed, and a neighborhood was asked to shelter in place after a crash caused a gas leak Sunday night.

Crews responded to the area of 43rd and Olive avenues after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe station.

Officials say there was an audible hissing after the crash.

50 people were evacuated from nearby businesses, according to Glendale fire.

Crews worked with Southwest Gas to stop the leak.

Officials say the area was metered in all directions and there were zero readings.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Fire officials say to avoid the area of 43rd Avenue south of Olive Avenue.

