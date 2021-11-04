Bethany Crossing: Glendale affordable housing community changing lives of its residents

GLENDALE, AZ — A new affordable housing community in Glendale that’s already changing the lives of its residents had its grand opening ceremony Thursday.

Opened by UMOM New Day Centers, Bethany Crossing has 72 two- and three-bedroom units, starting around $700+ per month for rent.

UMOM organizers said a root cause of homelessness in the Valley is a lack of affordable housing. For every 100 extremely low-income households in Arizona, they said, only 26 affordable rental housing units are available.

Per the U.S. government, housing is deemed "affordable" when it consumes 30% or less of a family’s monthly income.

CEO of UMOM’s housing division Dan Gottry said they had almost 200 applicants and counting for Bethany Crossing, but only 72 units to fill. All of them are now leased up.

Deborah Hulloa is one of the residents able to move into her building in July. She shared with ABC15 what her new two-bedroom apartment means for her and her 17-year-old son.

“I got blessed,” Hulloa said. “Traveling around for nine years, you know, finding an affordable place for us that we can feel safe and comfortable and relaxed, and here I am.”

Gottry said UMOM aims to open a new affordable housing community each year in the Valley.

The non-profit has plans to break ground on another community in Phoenix any day now, with another down the street ready to open to renters at the beginning of next year.