Banner Health's first baby born in 2023, four minutes after midnight

GLENDALE — A baby girl was born just four minutes after midnight, making her the first baby of 2023 at Banner Health.

Parents Kasia, 36, and Patryk Grobelny, 38, are still deciding on a name for their little girl, as they waited to learn the gender of the baby and weren't expecting her until Wednesday.

"It's a great way to start the new year right," Patryk said. "Every time we do a countdown for New Year's from now on, it will always be a countdown to the birth of our third child. A happy, healthy baby is the greatest gift we could have received."

The newborn has two other siblings, Amelia and Lucyna.