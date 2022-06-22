Watch
Arrests made after shots fired at Glendale police officers Monday

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 22, 2022
GLENDALE, AZ — Two people have been arrested in connection to shots being fired at Glendale police officers Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road about a possible burglary in progress at a home. Three people were arrested in connection to the burglary Monday night.

While investigating the burglary, the seven officers in the area heard four shots fired and heard a "whizzing" sound near them. Police said they believed they were being shot at, but no vehicles or people were hit.

ABC15 is working to get more information on the two suspects in custody.

