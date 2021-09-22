Armed man shot by officers in Glendale after reportedly threatening self-harm

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting involving officers in Glendale overnight.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near 75th and Glendale avenues when multiple callers reported "shots fired" in the area.

Another person reported that a family member was outside of the house with a gun making suicidal statements.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

After 11 p.m., police located the suspect, only identified as a 25-year-old man, in an alley near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers tried to make contact with the suspect, he tried to run away and ignored commands to stop. The suspect had a phone in one hand and turned toward the officers while reaching into his waistband with the other hand, prompting officers to fire at him.

The suspect was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man is in critical condition at a hospital.

A gun was located at the scene of the incident, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

This police shooting marks the 45th one in the Valley in 2021.