Arizona to see rise in Alzheimer's patients as retirement community grows

PHOENIX — There are more than 150,000 people living with Alzheimer's in Arizona.

Unfortunately, according to experts, that number is likely to increase to 200,000 by 2025.

That's a 33% increase.

"With so many people retiring here, and with the biggest risk factor for dementia being age, that really is going to make our numbers higher than most states across the nation," said Janice Greeno with Dementia Friendly Arizona and a program manager at Banner Institute.

The Dementia Friendly Arizona initiative, led by Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, is working to make sure communities around the Valley are equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Experts tell ABC15 that as the number of patients with Alzheimer's increases so does the number of others affected.

"It's their caregivers, it's their family, it's their loved ones, it's their neighbors," said Jeannie Grates, the Community Outreach Manager at Inspira Arrowhead and chair of Dementia Friendly Glendale.

Meantime, the city of Glendale will host Dementia Friendly Awareness Day on Saturday, August 13, to celebrate its one-year anniversary of being considered a Dementia Friendly city.

The event will provide information and resources to help generate awareness about dementia, including early detection and intervention.

It is also aimed at improving the quality of life for individuals and caregivers who are impacted by the disease now.

The event will take place at the Glendale Main Library at 5959 W. Brown Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.