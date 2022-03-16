Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsGlendale News

Actions

Active gas leak shuts down traffic, evacuates Glendale businesses

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 09:52:06-04

GLENDALE, AZ — An active gas leak has forced the evacuation of businesses near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Glendale Fire officials say a "large gas line" is "actively leaking" in the area. Officials are reportedly working to create a plan to stop the leak and determine the area affected.

Fire officials say there are no reports of any injuries or patients at this time.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated and traffic is blocked in the area while Southwest Gas and hazardous materials teams work in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV