Active gas leak shuts down traffic, evacuates Glendale businesses

GLENDALE, AZ — An active gas leak has forced the evacuation of businesses near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Glendale Fire officials say a "large gas line" is "actively leaking" in the area. Officials are reportedly working to create a plan to stop the leak and determine the area affected.

Fire officials say there are no reports of any injuries or patients at this time.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated and traffic is blocked in the area while Southwest Gas and hazardous materials teams work in the area.

#PhxTraffic #Traffic 59th Ave & Thunderbird is closed in all directions for a gas leak. Please avoid the area during morning commute. 55th-63rd Ave is shutdown as well as Eugie-Acoma. Please plan ahead. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) March 16, 2022

