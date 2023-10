GLENDALE, AZ — A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Glendale.

At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called to a home near 59th and Glendale avenues for a residential fire.

While putting out the flames fire crews located a 72-year-old woman who had died on the property. Her identity hasn't been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.