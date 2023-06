GLENDALE, AZ — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Glendale for Wednesday night's drawing!

The ticket was sold at the Frys Food Store near 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers with the Powerball as well.

The winning numbers were:

5, 11, 33, 35, 63 Powerball: 14

Powerball's next drawing on Saturday night has an estimated jackpot of $427 million.