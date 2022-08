GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale fire officials say a young child was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being pulled from a backyard pool.

The incident occurred near 43rd and Glendale avenues around 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials say a 3-year-old boy was pulled from the pool and is awake, responsive, and breathing.

The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No other information has been released.