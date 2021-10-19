3 firefighters injured, dog missing after house fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Officials say three firefighters were injured after battling a house fire in Glendale Monday night.

Glendale and Phoenix fire crews responded to a home near 43rd and Northern avenues late at night after reports of fire and smoke coming from the back of the home and a possible fire in the attic.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to control the fire to avoid it from spreading.

There was large amounts of fire and smoke coming from the home, leading crews to cut holes in the roof to access it.

Glendale Fire Department

Officials say a woman was cooking inside the home and had stepped away for a couple of minutes. When she returned, she found the kitchen on fire.

Glendale Fire Department

The woman was evaluated for smoke inhalation but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Three firefighters suffered minor burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire officials say crews have been trying to locate the woman's dog which remains missing.