3 arrested after stealing dogs from Glendale backyard for reward

GLENDALE, AZ — Three people were arrested after stealing two high-valued dogs from a Glendale backyard earlier this month.

On Dec. 17, two dogs, an English bulldog and a French bulldog, were stolen from a home near 67th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Neighbors of the victims said they saw three people picking up the dogs from their backyard and driving away with them.

Two days later, a woman showed up at the victim’s home with one of the dogs, requesting a reward for her safe return. However, the victim recognized the vehicle described by neighbors as the one involved in the theft.

The victim confronted the woman about the incident and the woman, later identified as April Wilder, took off, leaving the dog behind.

Police were able to locate and arrest Wilder, who told them where the other missing dog could be located.

Officers went to the park and found the dog with two men, Charles Austin and Barry Grier.

Glendale Police Department Three suspects were arrested after the theft of two dogs in Glendale.

The dog was safely recovered and brought back to its owners.

Police say the dogs are valued at $10,000 each and all three suspects were booked into jail on felony theft charges.