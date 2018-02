GLENDALE, AZ - Get ready for a weekend of chocolate and fun in Glendale, as the 23rd annual Chocolate Affaire gets underway.

Just before Valentine’s Day, it's the perfect time to stock up on candy, chocolate and indulge a little yourself.

Almost 40 chocolate vendors will be throughout downtown Glendale, and the various shops, restaurants, and boutiques will have chocolate inspired food and merchandise.

The sweet fun kicks off Friday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m. and runs through Sunday, February 11. Most of the action will take place in the heart of downtown Glendale at Murphy Park, 7010 N 58th Ave.

