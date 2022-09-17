2-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from Glendale pool

GLENDALE, AZ — A 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being pulled from a pool near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

Glendale Fire officials say just before 1 p.m., they got a call for a drowning to an apartment complex near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

When they arrived, family told first responders the girl had been submerged for about 30 seconds, and the girl's lips were blue, but she was crying and breathing when they got her out of the water.

Firefighters evaluated the girl, and family then took the girl to the hospital for evaluation.

The girl is expected to be okay.

Fire officials are encouraging people to designate one or more people to be watching young children at all times.