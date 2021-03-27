Man dies, another injured after hit-and-run near 71st and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say one man is dead and another is recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near 71st and Glendale avenues early Saturday morning.

Glendale Police Department officials said just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the area for a crash that possibly involved a 2013-2017 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.

According to police, the vehicle hit the two men, ages 35 and 37, in the roadway while they were working to remove barricades from an earlier crash.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital where the 37-year-old, identified as Gustav Danielson of Avondale, was pronounced dead. The 35-year-old man from Gilbert is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Officials say the truck the suspect was driving should have damage to the front driver's side and should be missing the front driver's side mirror due to the collision.

Detectives are working to identify the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle.

If anyone has information on this incident, please call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. To stay anonymous contact Silent Witness at 480- WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.