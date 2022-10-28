Woman shot, another in custody after incident in El Mirage Friday morning

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police say a woman is in critical condition and another is in custody after a shooting Friday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred in a trailer park Greenway Road and Grand Avenue around 5:25 a.m.

Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest at the scene. They immediately provided first aid to the victim and were able to learn that a woman from another home in the trailer park may have been the shooter.

About 20 minutes later, police say they located the suspect as she was attempting to leave the area in a vehicle. She was taken into custody.

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.