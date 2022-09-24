Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling

EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after receiving a report that someone was being held for ransom.

Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.

Police say they watched a vehicle leave the house and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Tania Estudillo Hernandez, was allegedly transporting a Guatemalan national, according to police.

Hernandez was arrested for a related investigation into money laundering and conducting an illegal enterprise.

Police say during the traffic stop, two smugglers left the residence with 10 undocumented immigrants.

In the past six months, police say 80-100 undocumented immigrants were allegedly held or processed in the home monthly and were charged as much as $15,000 in smuggling fees.

With assistance from the Glendale Police Department's SWAT team, El Mirage Police Department detectives and Neighborhood Enforcement Team officers, a search warrant was served at the home.

Police say two handguns, ammunition, ledgers documenting human smuggling and other evidence of human smuggling were seized. One of the handguns was reported stolen in Phoenix.

Hernandez was booked into Maricopa County jail on violations of kidnapping, money laundering, illegally conducting or participation in an illegal enterprise and conspiracy.

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement are continuing the investigation.