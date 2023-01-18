Two teens arrested months after death of 17-year-old

El Mirage police say two teens were arrested after a fatal March 2022 shooting in El Mirage.

The two suspects were taken into custody on Monday after a traffic stop, according to police.

El Mirage police say 16-year-old Guadalupe Chavez and 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza were booked into jail after the death of a 17-year-old teenager.

It happened on March 24 near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Chavez had an "ongoing dispute" with the 17-year-old and another man and observed both victims inside of a business.

Officials say Almanza circled the parking lot and dropped off Chavez, who waited for the victim to leave a nearby business.

As the victims walked to their car, Chavez approached them and fired a handgun several times killing a 17-year-old boy.

Both Chavez and Almanza fled in a vehicle, according to police.

During a traffic stop on Monday, police say Chavez was carrying a concealed handgun in his waistband and a sawed-off shotgun was seized from Almanza's vehicle.

“My detectives have worked extremely hard to identify and arrest the suspects, and I am proud of their efforts,” said El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. In this case, the suspects specifically targeted one of the victims and posed a serious public safety threat. The community is safer, knowing they have been arrested,” Marzocca said.