Trouble spot has cars, trucks winding up in El Mirage yards

EL MIRAGE, AZ - People living near the same El Mirage intersection are dealing with a string of crashes that sent cars and trucks into their yards.

“Anytime you hear a car skirting around the corner you’re usually tensing up,” Jennifer Cotten told ABC15.

Last month, two vehicles slammed through her backyard wall off 119th Avenue near Myer Lane in two weeks. She and other neighbors said there have been at least five similar crashes in the area since the start of the year. Cotten chose not to put up her backyard pool and is no longer allowing her kids to play behind the house.

“It’s not safe unless I’m standing here, which really still isn’t safe because it happens in a matter of seconds,” she said.

Over the weekend, a sedan slammed through the wall of another property just north of the intersection.

Mildred Barragan, who lives next door, said in the 18 years she’s lived in the neighborhood three cars have wound up in her yard. Especially on weekends, she estimated some drivers are traveling up to 60 miles-per-hour on the street, which has a speed limit of 30.

“School’s out, the kids are out on the streets, and you could take one of those kids with you,” she warned.

Nick Russo, the city’s public works director, told ABC15 his department is working with city engineers to evaluate if additional signage or any other changes are necessary for that area.